What a paradise we live in by rustymonkey
Photo 983

What a paradise we live in

What a fun way to spend part of the day, five minute drive from home to this, and they almost has the beach to themselves. While I waited for the kids to come back I had a beautiful stroll down the beach.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
