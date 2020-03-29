Previous
Round them up by rustymonkey
Round them up

The kids shifted the calves this morning This is grandaughter Shay riding her pony Floss rounding up the calves. Shay is only 8 years old and a very capable horserider. The smile says it all, lots of fun had today.
