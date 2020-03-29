Sign up
Round them up
The kids shifted the calves this morning This is grandaughter Shay riding her pony Floss rounding up the calves. Shay is only 8 years old and a very capable horserider. The smile says it all, lots of fun had today.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
