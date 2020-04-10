Sign up
Photo 1000
Zak
Captured this shot of my dog Zak the other day while out chasing butterflies, he is such a handsome dude.
10th April 2020
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
7th April 2020 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
