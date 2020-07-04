Sign up
Photo 1026
Vanitas
This is my other image for "Vanitas" that I did for Camera Club this one received an honours as well. Other image
https://365project.org/rustymonkey/365/2020-07-03
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
Graeme Stevens
ace
Excellent again and deserving of the Honours, nicely done. Your edit/processing is spot on.
July 4th, 2020
Karen
@graemestevens
Thanks
July 4th, 2020
