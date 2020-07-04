Previous
Next
Vanitas by rustymonkey
Photo 1026

Vanitas

This is my other image for "Vanitas" that I did for Camera Club this one received an honours as well. Other image https://365project.org/rustymonkey/365/2020-07-03
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
Excellent again and deserving of the Honours, nicely done. Your edit/processing is spot on.
July 4th, 2020  
Karen
@graemestevens Thanks
July 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise