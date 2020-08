Abby's new project

So proud of this kid. Grandaughter Abby sold her little pony that she broke in and trained for five years for a very tidy profit, it enabled her to buy her next project, this is a full sized pony so will last her till he is 17, so she is very happy as it is hard to sell your best mate. Abby is very keen on jumping so will start to train "Cruz" to be a showjumper. Think this pair will go a long way.