Miss Shay

More photos from the show the other day, this is Miss Shay for the first time she was competing in the same ring as her big sister. She did so well, she won her rider class which is always the one you want to do well in, was surprised they had a wire jump so this was a first for both pony and rider neither having jumped one before. So proud of their achievements not bad for a 9 year old to achieve all this. A rider to watch out for in the future.