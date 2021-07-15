Previous
Just playing by rustymonkey
Photo 1122

Just playing

This little white rose caught my eye today, in the middle of winter so had to have a play with it.
Karen

Margo ace
White is so lovely
July 15th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
The blur and sharpness is fantastic! fav
July 15th, 2021  
Brigette ace
oh very nice
July 15th, 2021  
