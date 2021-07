Living the dream

What a fun few days, this is grandaughter Abby going for a gallop at the beach. The kids had had a fantastic showjumping lesson then we went down to the beach to cool them off, was a beautiful walk down to the beach. Was nice to see the sun out again today. Love the reflection of Sharna (I know funny name for a pony but she came with that name and it is bad luck to change it and it is growing on us and it kind of suits her)