Photo 1129
Mr Tui came for a visit
Heard a Tui calling this afternoon and found him calling to a mate, I was so pleased he waited for me to go and get my camera and he stayed around for a while, so hard to get clear shot in the tree but happy with this one.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
1
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
1129
photos
91
followers
119
following
309% complete
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th July 2021 2:54pm
Brigette
ace
awesome capture Karen
July 29th, 2021
