Mr Tui came for a visit by rustymonkey
Photo 1129

Mr Tui came for a visit

Heard a Tui calling this afternoon and found him calling to a mate, I was so pleased he waited for me to go and get my camera and he stayed around for a while, so hard to get clear shot in the tree but happy with this one.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Karen

Brigette ace
awesome capture Karen
July 29th, 2021  
