Team Newton on a roll by rustymonkey
Photo 1194

Team Newton on a roll

With being a long weekend we ended up three days out competing with heaps of wins and placings for both Mum and the grandies. Mum stole the show today though coming home with supreme Champion.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
327% complete

Diana ace
Congratulations, what a great achievement and shot.
September 26th, 2022  
