Photo 1194
Team Newton on a roll
With being a long weekend we ended up three days out competing with heaps of wins and placings for both Mum and the grandies. Mum stole the show today though coming home with supreme Champion.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
Diana
ace
Congratulations, what a great achievement and shot.
September 26th, 2022
