Secondary Schools Teams ShowJumping

Well we got the pleasure of taking the grandies to the Secondary schools teams Showjumping today while poor Mum had to work, was a great well run day. Abby and Idaho came away with an individual win in both her classes and Shay and Sharna came away with a second and a third individual and that gave them enough points even with both other team members getting eliminated in each class for their team to come 4th over all. Well done girls.