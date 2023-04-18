Previous
Farrier visit today by rustymonkey
Photo 1220

Farrier visit today

Had the farrier out to do the ponies today, most of the ponies just have their feet trimmed, but this one has front shoes on. There is something about the smell of burning hoofs it is a smell you wont forget.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
Dawn ace
A nice working shot
April 18th, 2023  
