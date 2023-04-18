Sign up
Photo 1220
Farrier visit today
Had the farrier out to do the ponies today, most of the ponies just have their feet trimmed, but this one has front shoes on. There is something about the smell of burning hoofs it is a smell you wont forget.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
1
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
Dawn
ace
A nice working shot
April 18th, 2023
