Shay & Sharna

Have to confess I didn't take this photo, a friend takes them professionally so can be in the ring. But the grandies had the most amazing day with Shay getting 2 x 2nds and a third, Abby again winning all three of her classes and she took a newbie big horse out as well for a first and a fourth so overall a wonderful day. So proud of my grandies. The showjumping is part of a series and Abby is winning overall and Shay is coming 4th, two more rounds to go.