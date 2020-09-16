Previous
Wednesday, September 16, 2020 by ryanjasonphotography
Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The outer edge of Hurricane Sally's clouds rolled in Middle Tennessee, but thankfully no rain with it. This time last year, we were in an extreme drought, so this September has been quite a contrast.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Ryan Jason

@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
