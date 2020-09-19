Sign up
Photo 1701
Saturday, September 19, 2020
Felt like fall today, but looked like summer. Highs were only in the low 70s, but smoke from the wildfires in California gave the sun a hazy look once again.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Ryan Jason
@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
sun
,
clouds
,
smoke
,
smoky
,
hazy
