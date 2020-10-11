Previous
Sunday, October 11, 2020 by ryanjasonphotography
Sunday, October 11, 2020

This year’s fall foliage is some is the best I’ve seen in a long time. This may be the only decent and “normal” thing 2020 has produced yet.
Ryan Jason

@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.
sheri
The leaves in the foreground, the tree extending beyond the border, and the little hill beyond all work together to draw my eye in.
October 13th, 2020  
