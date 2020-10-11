Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1716
Sunday, October 11, 2020
This year’s fall foliage is some is the best I’ve seen in a long time. This may be the only decent and “normal” thing 2020 has produced yet.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ryan Jason
@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
1716
photos
75
followers
75
following
470% complete
View this month »
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
clouds and sky
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th October 2020 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
leaves
,
clouds
,
fall
,
autumn
sheri
The leaves in the foreground, the tree extending beyond the border, and the little hill beyond all work together to draw my eye in.
October 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close