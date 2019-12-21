Previous
Skye by salza
Skye

Skye is starting to come to terms with the fact that Kaela is no longer around. She still has quiet moments but hopefully she is now adjusting. Our pets feel the loss of another just like we do.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Jacqueline ace
Poor Skye, must be though to miss your friend.
