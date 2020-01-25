Previous
Next
Roger by salza
Photo 2757

Roger

For the 52 week challenge: Portrait - monochrome
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise