Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2757
Roger
For the 52 week challenge: Portrait - monochrome
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
2757
photos
206
followers
99
following
755% complete
View this month »
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
25th January 2020 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
black and white
,
person
,
bw
,
52wc-2020-w5
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close