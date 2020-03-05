Sign up
Photo 2794
Abandoned nest
For my get pushed challenge from Vera
@vera365
- your challenge would be „built by nature“ - some kind of structure built by birds, insects or animals, or just by non-living nature: water, wind, anything else.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3789
photos
205
followers
101
following
765% complete
Tags
nature
,
nest
,
abandoned
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-397
Sally Ings
ace
@vera365
one response to your challenge
March 5th, 2020
