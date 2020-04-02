Previous
Skye and friends - Day Two by salza
Photo 2817

Skye and friends - Day Two

There are a group of us partaking in a 'remote' yoga class. The fur kids like to keep me company.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Diana ace
Lol, such a wonderful sight! Do you still have place to sleep?
April 2nd, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
@ludwigsdiana thankfully such scenes normally only occur during the day. Skye prefers to sleep on the floor during the summer. Mia is my mother-in-law's dog so is with her at night.
April 2nd, 2020  
