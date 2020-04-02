Sign up
Photo 2817
Skye and friends - Day Two
There are a group of us partaking in a 'remote' yoga class. The fur kids like to keep me company.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
pets
,
dogs
,
sleeping
,
pixie
,
comfortable
,
mia
,
border collie
,
skye
,
pekingese
,
peke
,
mixed breed
Diana
ace
Lol, such a wonderful sight! Do you still have place to sleep?
April 2nd, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thankfully such scenes normally only occur during the day. Skye prefers to sleep on the floor during the summer. Mia is my mother-in-law's dog so is with her at night.
April 2nd, 2020
