Behind the Line - Day 12 by salza
Photo 2827

Behind the Line - Day 12

Skye knows that when I'm busy in the kitchen that she must not be in the kitchen. Hence she lies in the doorway. We use the expression of 'behind the line' when she needs to be out of the kitchen
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
