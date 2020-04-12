Sign up
Photo 2827
Behind the Line - Day 12
Skye knows that when I'm busy in the kitchen that she must not be in the kitchen. Hence she lies in the doorway. We use the expression of 'behind the line' when she needs to be out of the kitchen
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
12th April 2020 1:09pm
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
border collie
,
skye
,
30-shots2020
,
salza_30-shots2020
