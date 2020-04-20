Sign up
Photo 2835
Eye Spy - Day 20
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
2
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
17th April 2020 4:20pm
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
eye
,
pet
,
border collie
,
skye
,
theme-perspectives
,
30-shots2020
,
salza_30-shots2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and title, you even have a selfie ;-)
April 20th, 2020
April
ace
Hi partner! Your challenge is to take a photo centered around a nose. The nose can belong to whoever or whatever but needs to be the focus. If you'd prefer a different challenge, just let me know and I'll set another.
April 20th, 2020
