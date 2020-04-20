Previous
Eye Spy - Day 20 by salza
Photo 2835

Eye Spy - Day 20

20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and title, you even have a selfie ;-)
April 20th, 2020  
April ace
Hi partner! Your challenge is to take a photo centered around a nose. The nose can belong to whoever or whatever but needs to be the focus. If you'd prefer a different challenge, just let me know and I'll set another.
April 20th, 2020  
