Month of Skye

Thanks to everyone for the wonderful comments about my fur kid throughout April.

Some background information about Skye:

Skye is a few months short of 13 years old. Both of her parents come from working stock. Her father was a Border Collie and her mother an Australian Shepherd.

Age related issues are catching up with Skye - she is going blind and deaf (or at least has rather selective hearing) but the worst for me is that she is displaying the onset of canine dementia.