Aloe flowers by salza
Photo 2883

Aloe flowers

These aloes are quite large and the flower stalks are rather tall.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Charlotte
This is so beautiful, and a bit haunting. Great shot!
June 9th, 2020  
Dixie Goode
I love this. Moody and wonderful
June 9th, 2020  
Lisa Poland
Oh, wow, I've never seen that before.
June 9th, 2020  
