Photo 2945
Daisy field
The spring wild flowers are starting to bloom. This means that warmer weather and longer days are on the way.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
2
2
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
daisy
,
flora
,
wild flowers
Diana
ace
Love the flowers popping up all over, lovely shot.
August 14th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Great perspective.
August 14th, 2020
