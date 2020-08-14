Previous
Daisy field by salza
Photo 2945

Daisy field

The spring wild flowers are starting to bloom. This means that warmer weather and longer days are on the way.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Diana ace
Love the flowers popping up all over, lovely shot.
August 14th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Great perspective.
August 14th, 2020  
