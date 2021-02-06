Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3098
Rundown
This old barn could use some tlc.
Thanks for your continued support. I'm so behind with regards to commenting. I shall endeavour to catch up with everyone over the next few days.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4176
photos
202
followers
102
following
848% complete
View this month »
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
Latest from all albums
3092
3093
3094
3095
1078
3096
3097
3098
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
6th February 2021 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
derelict
,
building
,
bw
,
rural landscape
,
for2021
Gerasimos Georg.
I love this!
keep it up Sally
February 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
keep it up Sally