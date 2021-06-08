Sign up
Photo 3216
En Masse
For the 52 week challenge - Repetition
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
3
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4340
photos
206
followers
105
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
8th June 2021 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
green
,
plant
,
garden
,
succulent
,
salza_52wc-2021
,
30dayswild2021
,
theme-plantpower
,
52wc-2021-w23
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Love!
June 8th, 2021
moni kozi
Nice!
June 8th, 2021
Lin
ace
Great closeup
June 8th, 2021
