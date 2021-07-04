Previous
Collecting Pollen by salza
Photo 3236

Collecting Pollen

My parents grapefruit tree is a mass of buds and the bees are having a field day. Hopefully their will be a good crop of fruit this year.
For the 52 week challenge - Details
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa.
Photo Details

