Photo 3267
Dog biscuits
I have been making biscuits for my dogs for a while now. I decided to experiment using my own recipe and not one that I have found on the internet. The dogs seem to like them. Now I must see what sort of shelf life they have.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4405
photos
205
followers
104
following
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
8th August 2021 3:53pm
Tags
dog
,
food
,
animal
,
pet
,
cookies
,
bone
,
biscuit
