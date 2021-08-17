Sign up
Photo 3276
Leaves
For my get pushed challenge from dreary radio
@dreary
- take a low contrast color image.
I'm not 100% sure whether this fits the bill or not. I struggled to find too much information about low contrast colour, most discussed low contrast as a tone.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4419
photos
206
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
green
,
plant
,
leaf
,
garden
,
low contrast
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-473
Sally Ings
ace
@dreary
one response
August 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
