Field of Arum Lillies by salza
Photo 3300

Field of Arum Lillies

13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
JackieR ace
Goodness a field?! Are they a crop or wild??
September 13th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice to see them growing free rather than in pots.
September 13th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
How lovely!
September 13th, 2021  
