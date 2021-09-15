Sign up
Photo 3302
Peeking out
I have an arum lilly plant in the garden that pops up every year but doesn't always flower. This year it has graced us with this bloom
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
15th September 2021 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
petal
,
arum
,
arum lilly
,
sep21words
Diana
ace
Gorgeous shot!
September 15th, 2021
