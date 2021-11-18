Previous
Next
Ready to light up by salza
Photo 3361

Ready to light up

The joys of rolling blackouts. We have rechargeable lamps strategically placed around the house.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
920% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise