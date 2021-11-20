Sign up
Photo 3363
Waterpump water feature
For my get pushed challenge from Francoise
@francoise
- How would you like to do something with flowing liquid? I was going to say "moving water," but then thought any liquid would be fine.
This water feature is at the entrance to one of the local restaurants. It is also where the Parkrun is held on a Saturday morning.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
3
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
4540
photos
207
followers
106
following
921% complete
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3358
1176
3359
3360
3361
1177
3362
3363
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
20th November 2021 7:27am
Tags
water
,
water feature
,
salza_gp
,
duikersdrift
,
get-pushed-486
Sally Ings
ace
@francoise
one with flowing water
November 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and textures.
November 20th, 2021
Dixie Goode
ace
Nice. I keep wishing my well had a hand pump too, for those inconvenient times when the power fails.
November 20th, 2021
