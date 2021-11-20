Previous
Waterpump water feature by salza
Waterpump water feature

For my get pushed challenge from Francoise @francoise - How would you like to do something with flowing liquid? I was going to say "moving water," but then thought any liquid would be fine.

This water feature is at the entrance to one of the local restaurants. It is also where the Parkrun is held on a Saturday morning.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings ace
@francoise one with flowing water
November 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and textures.
November 20th, 2021  
Dixie Goode ace
Nice. I keep wishing my well had a hand pump too, for those inconvenient times when the power fails.
November 20th, 2021  
