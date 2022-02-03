Sign up
Photo 3430
Augrabies Falls
Visited the Augrabies Falls (Northern Cape, South Africa). We have never seen this much water there on previous visits.
I felt that this would meet the bill for lines in the Flash of Red challenge
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
0
0
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3430
photos
201
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
3rd February 2022 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
lines
,
waterfall
,
bw
,
augrabies
,
for2022
,
salza_for2022
