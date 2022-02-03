Previous
Augrabies Falls by salza
Augrabies Falls

Visited the Augrabies Falls (Northern Cape, South Africa). We have never seen this much water there on previous visits.
I felt that this would meet the bill for lines in the Flash of Red challenge
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
