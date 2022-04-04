Previous
William by salza
Photo 3487

William

For the 52 week challenge - something that I made

As a collector of Teddy Bears, it only seems right that there is a bear in the collection that I made
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

