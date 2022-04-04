Sign up
Photo 3487
William
For the 52 week challenge - something that I made
As a collector of Teddy Bears, it only seems right that there is a bear in the collection that I made
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4703
photos
203
followers
105
following
955% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
4th April 2022 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bear
,
teddy
,
teddy bear
,
handmade
,
salza_52wc-2022
,
52wc-2022-w13
