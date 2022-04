For my get pushed challenge from Jacqueline @jacqbb - How about a collage of eyes for your get pushed challenge (animal, human, plants)?I decided to take photos of some eyes that I have either painted or drawn.Top picture - oil pastel sketch of one of my German Shepherd's eyes (created in 2011)Bottom left - pencil sketch of a human eye (created in 2020)Bottom right - acrylic painting of a Zebra head (created in 2014)