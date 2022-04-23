Sign up
Photo 3505
Following a Painting tutorial
For my get pushed challenge from Francoise
@francoise
- How about creating a picture that is part drawing/ painting, part photograph?
Finished picture can be viewed here -
https://365project.org/artsygang/private-convers/2022-04-23
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
2
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3500
3501
3502
1219
3503
1220
3504
3505
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
23rd April 2022 3:27pm
Tags
painting
,
watercolour
,
lighthouse
,
salza_art
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-508
Sally Ings
ace
@francoise
my response to your challenge. Hope it meets your criteria
April 23rd, 2022
JackieR
ace
That's fabulous
April 23rd, 2022
