Following a Painting tutorial by salza
Photo 3505

Following a Painting tutorial

For my get pushed challenge from Francoise @francoise - How about creating a picture that is part drawing/ painting, part photograph?

Finished picture can be viewed here - https://365project.org/artsygang/private-convers/2022-04-23
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings ace
@francoise my response to your challenge. Hope it meets your criteria
April 23rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
That's fabulous
April 23rd, 2022  
