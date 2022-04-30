Previous
Visiting Owls by salza
Visiting Owls

Hopefully the owls are back. We haven't seen the pair for over 6 months. Recently at least one has been in the tree.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely visitor.
April 30th, 2022  
