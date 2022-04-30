Sign up
Photo 3512
Visiting Owls
Hopefully the owls are back. We haven't seen the pair for over 6 months. Recently at least one has been in the tree.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
nature
,
eyes
,
bird
,
garden
,
owl
,
collage
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely visitor.
April 30th, 2022
