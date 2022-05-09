Sign up
Photo 3521
Catitude
One of the local restaurants has statues of cats at the entrance. These statues are about 1m tall.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Tags
cat
,
statue
,
mayhalf22
Susan Wakely
ace
I believe he Japanese have these to symbolise good luck.
May 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
May 9th, 2022
