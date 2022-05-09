Previous
Catitude by salza
Photo 3521

Catitude

One of the local restaurants has statues of cats at the entrance. These statues are about 1m tall.
Sally Ings

Susan Wakely ace
I believe he Japanese have these to symbolise good luck.
May 9th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 9th, 2022  
