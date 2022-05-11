Previous
Edge of a Painting by salza
Photo 3523

Edge of a Painting

For the 52 week challenge - Pictures in pictures

For May Half and Half I took a picture of one edge of a large sunset painting I did a few years ago. Thought I would also tag it for the 52 week challenge.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Jacqueline ace
Clever idea Sally
May 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
Nice one!!!
May 11th, 2022  
