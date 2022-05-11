Sign up
Photo 3523
Edge of a Painting
For the 52 week challenge - Pictures in pictures
For May Half and Half I took a picture of one edge of a large sunset painting I did a few years ago. Thought I would also tag it for the 52 week challenge.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
painting
,
salza_art
,
salza_52wc-2022
,
mayhalf22
,
52wc-2022-w18
Jacqueline
ace
Clever idea Sally
May 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
Nice one!!!
May 11th, 2022
