Photo 3525
Red Leaves
The vines are changing colour. So many are becoming varying shades of red.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4752
photos
202
followers
104
following
965% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
13th May 2022 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
nature
,
plant
,
leaf
,
mayhalf22
Lin
ace
Great pov for half/half
May 13th, 2022
