Dikkop Pair by salza
Photo 3552

Dikkop Pair

For my get pushed challenge from Jacqueline @jacqbb - how about you show us some of the birdlife you have in your part of the world?

These birds live in the open field opposite my house. Commonly known as Dikkop but officially they are Spotted Thick-knees.

The spotted thick-knee (Burhinus capensis), also known as the spotted dikkop or Cape thick-knee, is a wader in the family Burhinidae. It is native to tropical regions of central and southern Africa.
The spotted thick-knee, which can reach up to 45.5 cm (17.9 in) in height, has long legs and brown-and-white speckled plumage which provides camouflage, making it difficult to spot the bird in the grasslands and savannas where it roams. Its head is large and round with a prominent yellow eye and a short, stout beak. When in flight or standing in a characteristic position with its wings raised, it shows a striking contrasting pattern. Its legs are long and yellow and the tibiotarsal joint is expanded, giving it the name "thick-knee".
The spotted thick-knee is nocturnal and squats on the ground during the daytime, making it difficult to spot. It hunts exclusively on the ground, feeding on insects, small mammals and lizards. - Wikipedia
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings ace
@jacqbb one response to your challenge
June 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
How wonderful that you have them too Sally, lovely shot of this couple.
June 10th, 2022  
