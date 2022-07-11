Previous
Barefoot Runner by salza
Barefoot Runner

This youngster ran the 5km trail route barefoot. It is the middle of winter here and it was about 5°C at the start and not a lot warmer half an hour later when he'd completed the course.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's funny. We met a barefoot walker yesterday, in the hills! Nice photo of this young man.
July 11th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Wow! He must have calluses otherwise it would hurt a lot…..
July 11th, 2022  
