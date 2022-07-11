Sign up
Photo 3580
Barefoot Runner
This youngster ran the 5km trail route barefoot. It is the middle of winter here and it was about 5°C at the start and not a lot warmer half an hour later when he'd completed the course.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
9th July 2022 8:33am
Tags
candid
,
madness
,
barefoot
,
parkrun
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's funny. We met a barefoot walker yesterday, in the hills! Nice photo of this young man.
July 11th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Wow! He must have calluses otherwise it would hurt a lot…..
July 11th, 2022
