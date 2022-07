Basking in the winter sun

It's so cold inside but the afternoon sun in winter is wonderful. We still need our winter rains to arrive and fill the dams.

I'm so behind with commenting - we are still dealing with regular power outages (minimum of two and a half hours at a time) and having to arrange my work around them. I don't know if I'll ever catch up. I do try to have a look at everyone's photos on a regular basis.