Photo 3630
Time to lose the winter coat
For my get pushed challenge from Wendy
@farmreporter
- your challenge is to either get a portrait of one of your clients with their dog OR do a selfie with you grooming a dog.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4887
photos
197
followers
106
following
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
selfie
,
grooming
,
salza_selfie
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-527
Sally Ings
ace
@farmreporter
here's a picture of me grooming a dog
September 6th, 2022
