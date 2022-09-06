Previous
Next
Time to lose the winter coat by salza
Photo 3630

Time to lose the winter coat

For my get pushed challenge from Wendy @farmreporter - your challenge is to either get a portrait of one of your clients with their dog OR do a selfie with you grooming a dog.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
994% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@farmreporter here's a picture of me grooming a dog
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise