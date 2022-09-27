Spoonful of Goodness

Tried a bit of fine art photography here, not convinced that I pulled it off.
Blueberries have been shown to protect against heart disease and cancer, and can also help maintain bone strength, mental health, and healthful blood pressure.
Fast facts on blueberries
Blueberries contain a plant compound called anthocyanin. This gives blueberries both their blue color and many of their health benefits.
Blueberries can help heart health, bone strength, skin health, blood pressure, diabetes management, cancer prevention, and mental health.
One cup of blueberries provides 24 percent of a person recommended daily allowance of vitamin C.