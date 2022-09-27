Previous
Spoonful of Goodness by salza
Spoonful of Goodness

Tried a bit of fine art photography here, not convinced that I pulled it off.

For my get pushed challenge from Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond - Could you depict Health or Healthy in your challenge photograph this week?

Blueberries have been shown to protect against heart disease and cancer, and can also help maintain bone strength, mental health, and healthful blood pressure.

Fast facts on blueberries
Blueberries contain a plant compound called anthocyanin. This gives blueberries both their blue color and many of their health benefits.
Blueberries can help heart health, bone strength, skin health, blood pressure, diabetes management, cancer prevention, and mental health.
One cup of blueberries provides 24 percent of a person recommended daily allowance of vitamin C.
Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond one response
September 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful composition.
September 27th, 2022  
JackieR ace
oh Sally the light, composition depth of field and story here is lovely!! and on black it is even more stunningly stunning
September 27th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh, I like this very much! I would like to go to the supermarket now and get some blueberries!
September 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture.
September 27th, 2022  
