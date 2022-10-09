Previous
Next
Wedding decoration by salza
Photo 3654

Wedding decoration

Went for a walk in the gardens of a local wine farm that also has a wedding venue, found a few of these bouquets tied to trees. There was a wedding held on the farm yesterday afternoon and evening
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
1001% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely find and shot.
October 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Simple but very effective.
October 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise