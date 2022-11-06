Previous
Roll Credit by salza
Photo 3678

Roll Credit

For the One Week Only challenge - Roll Credit
I have turn the first six challenge photos into an animation (with help from the critters that live within my computer)

Thanks have to go to Vikki @summerfield for keeping this challenge alive.
6th November 2022

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa.


Photo Details

Annie D ace
ha ha this had me thinking my laptop was going crazy :)
clever idea!
November 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So clever. I thought that my iPad was having a funny five minutes.
November 6th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oh that's genius!!!!
November 6th, 2022  
