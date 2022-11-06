Sign up
Photo 3678
Roll Credit
For the One Week Only challenge - Roll Credit
I have turn the first six challenge photos into an animation (with help from the critters that live within my computer)
Thanks have to go to Vikki
@summerfield
for keeping this challenge alive.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
3
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4951
photos
195
followers
107
following
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
Tags
animation
,
gif
,
owo-5
,
roll credit
Annie D
ace
ha ha this had me thinking my laptop was going crazy :)
clever idea!
November 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So clever. I thought that my iPad was having a funny five minutes.
November 6th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Oh that's genius!!!!
November 6th, 2022
365 Project
close
