Previous
Next
Celebration Cake by salza
Photo 3680

Celebration Cake

Our local Parkrun celebrated their 4th birthday. One of our volunteers is a rather talented baker and cake decorator. She made a large cake for the celebration. I think the decorations are bright and cheerful.

For the 52 week challenge - Celebration
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
1008% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise