Photo 3680
Celebration Cake
Our local Parkrun celebrated their 4th birthday. One of our volunteers is a rather talented baker and cake decorator. She made a large cake for the celebration. I think the decorations are bright and cheerful.
For the 52 week challenge - Celebration
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
0
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4953
photos
195
followers
107
following
1008% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
5th November 2022 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
bright
,
decoration
,
parkrun
,
salza_52wc-2022
,
52wc-2022-w39
,
nov22words
Leave a Comment
